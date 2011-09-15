LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) needs a capital hike of 450 million euros ($615 million) rather than the 250 million it previously suggested, daily Finance reported on Thursday.

It also said the bank would post a loss of more than 70 million euros this year. NLB said in May it would end 2011 with a small profit, after losses in the previous two years.

The unlisted bank, which is majority owned by the state, gave no immediate comment.

NLB boosted its capital by 250 million euros in March to pass EU banking stress tests, but said in June it needed another 250 million to increase its capital strength in line with demands made by the Bank of Slovenia.

According to Finance, NLB will not complete the capital hike in time to meet the central bank's end-of-year deadline.

Burdened by non-performing loans to local companies, NLB is 25 percent owned by Belgian banking and insurance group KBC .

($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak)