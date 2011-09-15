(Adds editing credit in signoff)
LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia's largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) said on Thursday it needed to increase
its capital by 400 million euros ($546.9 million) by the end of
this year rather than by 250 million announced in June.
The bank also said it expected to end 2011 in a loss for the
third consecutive year but gave no figures.
The bank, burdened by non-performing loans to local
companies, said the higher capital hike was needed due to
tougher capital demands of the Bank of Slovenia. The state has a
majority stake in the bank while Belgian banking and insurance
group KBC has 25 percent of NLB.
($1 = 0.731 Euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
David Holmes)