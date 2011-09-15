(Adds editing credit in signoff)

LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) said on Thursday it needed to increase its capital by 400 million euros ($546.9 million) by the end of this year rather than by 250 million announced in June.

The bank also said it expected to end 2011 in a loss for the third consecutive year but gave no figures.

The bank, burdened by non-performing loans to local companies, said the higher capital hike was needed due to tougher capital demands of the Bank of Slovenia. The state has a majority stake in the bank while Belgian banking and insurance group KBC has 25 percent of NLB. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)