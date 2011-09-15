* Expects to post loss for 2011

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) said on Thursday it needed to increase its capital by 400 million euros ($547 million) by the end of this year rather than by 250 million as announced in June.

The bank also said it expected to end 2011 with a loss for the third consecutive year, but it gave no figures.

"Difficult economic conditions and their worsening in some sectors are reflected in the worsening credit portfolio and consequently the need for additional provisions (for bad loans)," the bank said in a statement.

It said it needed a bigger capital boost because of a demand from the Bank of Slovenia that NLB raise its Tier 1 capital to at least 9 percent by the end of the year.

The unlisted bank already hiked its capital by 250 million euros in March in order to pass an EU stress test, raising Tier 1 capital to some 7.8 percent.

NLB also said the sale of its subsidiary Banka Celje, which started in February, was "not going according to plan", but it did not elaborate.

The state has a majority stake in the bank while Belgian banking and insurance group KBC owns 25 percent of NLB.

Slovenia, which was badly hurt by the global crisis due to its dependency on exports, on Thursday cut its GDP growth forecast for 2011 to 1.5 percent from 1.8 percent projected earlier due to a slowdown in the EU economic growth and credit crunch at home. ($1 = 0.731 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and David Holmes)