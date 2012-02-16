(adds quote, background)

LJUBLJANA Feb 16 Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), predicted another tough year after rising bad loans in a deteriorating economy drove it to a bigger net loss in 2011.

NLB said on Thursday its group net loss widened to 239 million euros ($312 million) from 202 million in 2010.

"The main reason for the loss is provisions (for bad loans)," caretaker chief executive Bozo Jasovic told a news conference, adding: "Another tough year is ahead of us."

He said the bank, in which the state has 55 percent and Belgian banking and insurance group KBC 25 percent, expected to reduce losses this year and was considering a possible bond issue, but gave no details.

NLB confirmed its earlier estimate that it needed a capital increase of 400 milion euros by the end of June to strengthen its balance sheet

The European Banking Authority had independently assessed NLB's extra capital needs at 320 million euros but Jasovic said this was not enough due to the bank's losses.

Jasovic resigned in December but will keep the post until a new CEO is named. He stepped down after the bank's owners could not decide whether to allow NLB to sell its stake in Slovenia's largest food retailer, Mercator, to cut its debt.

Slovenia's banking sector is dominated by local state-owned banks. The Bank of Slovenia said this month it expected bank losses and bad loans to increase further in 2012 due to deteriorating local and external economic conditions.

($1 = 0.7654 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Zoran Radosavljevic; Editing by Mark Potter and David Hulmes)