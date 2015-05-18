LJUBLJANA May 18 Slovenia's largest bank,
state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), said on Monday bad
loans represented 25.6 percent of all its loans at the end of
March, up from 25.1 percent at the end of 2014 but down from 26
percent a year ago.
In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros
of its own money into local banks, including NLB, to prevent
them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans and
enable the country to narrowly avoid an international bailout.
NLB said 69.9 percent of bad loans were covered by
provisions, up from 68.7 percent at the end of 2014.
The bank, which last week reported a group net profit of 25
million euros in the first quarter, down from 28.6 million euros
a year ago, was rescued by the state in 2013.
"The bank pursues a systematic approach to the management of
non-performing loans which ... usually comprises restructuring,
debt collection and potential write-offs," NLB said in a
statement.
NLB received a state capital injection of 1.55 billion euros
in 2013 but was still one of two Slovenian banks which failed
the ECB stress tests last year which showed a potential capital
shortfall of 34 million euros under an adverse scenario. The
shortfall was covered by NLB's profits.
The government said last week it had decided to keep a state
stake of 25 percent in NLB in the long run to have a say in key
business decisions, while other investors would not be allowed
to have a stake in the bank that would be higher than the
state's.
The government at present controls 60 percent of Slovenia's
banking sector but plans to gradually sell off all its
commercial banks apart from NLB.
According to the Bank of Slovenia, local banks had a total
of 4.4 billion euros of bad loans at the end of February - the
last data available - which represented 11.8 percent of all
loans.
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Toby Chopra)