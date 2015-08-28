LJUBLJANA Aug 28 Slovenia's largest bank,
state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), reported a 57 percent
rise in half-year group net profit to 53.4 million euros on
Friday.
Profit growth is expected to slow in the second half because
of provisions for bad loans, CEO Janko Medja told a news
conference. The bank managed to reduce bad loans to 24.6 percent
of all loans from 25.1 percent at the end of 2014.
Medja said full-year profit would still surpass the 62.3
million euros reached in 2014.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and
Jason Neely)