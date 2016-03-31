LJUBLJANA, March 31 Slovenian state investment fund SDH, which is in charge of privatisation, has appointed Germany's Deutsche Bank as a financial adviser in the sale of Slovenia's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), SDH told Reuters.

NLB is the largest of about 30 companies whose privatisation is due to start this year. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill)