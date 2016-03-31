(Adds details, background)

LJUBLJANA, March 31 Slovenian state investment fund SDH, in charge of government privatisation efforts, has appointed Germany's Deutsche Bank as a financial adviser on the sale of Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), the country's largest bank.

SDH told Reuters on Thursday a contract with Deutsche Bank would be signed later today or tomorrow.

NLB is the largest of about 30 companies whose privatisation is due to start this year.

The government said last year it would sell 75 percent of NLB, adding no investors would be able to buy a stake that would be bigger that the government's remaining stake of 25 percent.

Finance Minister Dusan Mramor said on Tuesday the government would reconsider the sales conditions for NLB in June or July, and possibly change them to attract more investors, after the International Monetary Fund advised the country to do so.

NLB is one of the banks that was rescued by the government in 2013 when it received a capital injection of 1.55 billion euros ($1.8 billion), preventing it from collapsing due to the scale of bad loans.

The bank ended 2015 in profit for a second straight year and had reduced bad loans to 19.3 percent of the total.

The Slovenian government still controls about 60 percent of the banking sector but last year it sold third-largest bank Nova KBM to U.S. investment firm Apollo Global Management.

The government is obliged to sell most of its bank holdings in coming years in exchange for getting the European Commission's approval for state aid to the sector in 2013. ($1 = 0.8839 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Kim Coghill and David Holmes)