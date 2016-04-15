LJUBLJANA, April 15 Three supervisors of state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB) have resigned in protest over efforts to try to control Slovenia's largest bank, state investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Friday.

SDH said it had received a statement from the three supervisors in which they explained that they were resigning because of "individuals and interest groups that want to control such an important institution (NLB)".

It provided no further details.

(Reporting By Marja Novak)