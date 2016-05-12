LJUBLJANA May 12 Slovenia plans an initial public offering (IPO) of its largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), state-run Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Thursday.

The privatisation process of NLB is due to start this autumn and be completed by the end of 2017, said SDH, which manages state assets and coordinates privatisation.

NLB was bailed out by the government in 2013. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)