LJUBLJANA May 12 Slovenia has decided to go ahead with the privatisation of its Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), its largest lender, by means of an initial public share offer, state investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Thursday.

The privatisation process is due to start this autumn and be completed by the end of 2017, said SDH, which manages state assets and privatisations.

NLB was rescued by the government in 2013 with state aid of 1.55 billion euros ($1.77 billion) to save it from collapse under the weight of bad loans.

The bank is the biggest of about 30 Slovenian firms being lined up for privatisation but the government plans to keep a stake of 25 percent in NLB in order to have a say on key business decisions.

Last year the government also decided that no investor would be allowed to have a bigger stake in NLB than the government's but Finance Minister Dusan Mramor has said that stipulation might be changed to make NLB more attractive to investors.

"As a part of public offering the shares of NLB will be listed on the Ljubljana bourse and at the same time on one of international bourses ... so as to achieve higher liquidity and attract more international investors," SDH said in a statement.

It added the IPO was seen as the best way to privatise the bank by Deutsche Bank, its financial adviser, and also by institutional investors who attended road show presentations on the matter.

Slovenia still controls about 50 percent of the country's banking sector but committed to gradually sell off the state-owned banks to get the European Commission's approval for the state aid granted to its banks in 2013. ($1 = 0.8765 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Greg Mahlich)