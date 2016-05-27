BRIEF-Cover-More Group intends to declare special dividend
* Intends to lodge a draft scheme booklet in relation to the proposed acquisition of all of the shares in Cover-More by Zurich
LJUBLJANA May 27 Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), doubled its group net profit in the first quarter of 2016 to 52.1 million euros ($58 million) from 25 million in the same period of 2015.
The bank, which was rescued by the state in 2013 and is due to be privatised, said in a statement it had reduced bad loans to 18.4 percent of all loans at the end of the first quarter from 19.3 percent at the end of 2015.
($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Adrian Croft)
NEW YORK, Feb 2 (IFR) - Below is a recap of primary issuance activity in the LatAm primary market on Thursday:
* Snap's two co-founders have control over all stockholder decisions because they control a substantial majority of company's voting stock