LJUBLJANA May 27 Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), doubled its group net profit in the first quarter of 2016 to 52.1 million euros ($58 million) from 25 million in the same period of 2015.

The bank, which was rescued by the state in 2013 and is due to be privatised, said in a statement it had reduced bad loans to 18.4 percent of all loans at the end of the first quarter from 19.3 percent at the end of 2015.

($1 = 0.8986 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Adrian Croft)