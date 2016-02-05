(Updates with quote, details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Feb 5 The head of Slovenia's largest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), Janko Medja, told reporters on Friday that he has resigned after three years in office.

"I cannot continue my work considering differences of opinion with the owner of the bank," Medja said without specifying what the differences were.

In the past few weeks local media reported that the government was unhappy about the slow pace at which NLB was reducing the amount of bad loans and about the low level of its lending activity.

"I'm proud of the work of the management and the employees of the bank over the past three years... NLB is now in profit, it is stable and competitive," Medja added.

He will be temporarily replaced by Blaz Brodnjak, who has been a member of the bank's management board.

The bank, which was rescued by the state in 2013, is due to be offered for sale later this year. In 2013 the bank received a state capital injection of 1.55 billion euros which prevented it from collapsing under the weight of the bad loans.

The injection was a part of a general bank overhaul which enabled the country to narrowly avoid an international bailout. In exchange for the European Commission's approval of state aid for banks, Slovenia in 2013 committed itself to sell most banks in the coming years.

According to local media bad loans still represent about 23 percent of all NLB loans, down from 24.6 percent in the middle of 2015.

NLB had said its 2015 net profit was larger than the profit of 62.3 million euros reached in 2014. The bank is due to reveal 2015 profit figures in the coming weeks.

Slovenia, which joined the EU in 2004 and adopted the euro in 2007, has been reluctant to sell its major banks over the past decades, with successive governments saying that was against the national interest.

As a consequence the government still controls over 50 percent of the country's banking sector. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)