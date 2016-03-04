* FY group net profit 91.9 mln euros vs 62.3 million in 2014
* Bad loans fall to 19.3 percent of total from 25.1 percent
By Marja Novak
LJUBLJANA, March 4 Slovenia's largest bank Nova
Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), whose privatisation is due to start
later this year, ended 2015 in profit for a second straight year
and also managed to reduce bad loans, the bank said on Friday.
Group net profit reached 91.9 million euros ($101 million),
above its own target for the year and up from 62.3 million in
2014. Bad loans fell to 19.3 percent of the total at year end
from 25.1 percent a year before.
The bank said its performance had improved due to an
increased level of loans in strategic segments, both corporate
and retail, as well as efforts to reduce costs.
It did not say when it would name a new chief executive
after the departure last month of Janko Medja over unspecified
differences of opinion with the government.
NLB is one of the banks that almost pushed Slovenia into an
international bailout in 2013, when the government had to pour
more than 3 billion euros into local lenders to prevent them
from collapsing under the weight of bad loans.
Successive governments had been reluctant to sell the
country's main banks, claiming state ownership was in the
national interest, but Slovenia has committed to sell most of
its holdings in exchange for the European Commission's approval
of state aid for the sector in 2013.
State investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said
in December it planned to start selling off about 20 companies,
of which NLB is the biggest. The government plans to sell 75
percent of NLB and retain 25 percent.
($1 = 0.9137 euros)
