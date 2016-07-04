UPDATE 2-Brazil's Bradesco sets cautious goals as profit miss highlights challenges
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
LJUBLJANA, July 4 Slovenia has postponed investment roadshows for the sale of its largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), due to increased market volatility caused by Britain's vote to leave the European Union, Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Monday.
SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, said the sale of NLB through initial public offering should still be completed by the end of 2017 as planned. (Reporting by Marja Novak, editing by Louise Heavens)
* Recurring profit of 4.4 bln reais misses estimates (Recasts to add comments, details throughout)
MILAN, Feb 2 Italy's privately funded banking-rescue fund, Atlante, will play no role for the time being in the sale of bad loans by ailing bank Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a top official at the fund said on Thursday.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has revised Anadolu Anonim Turk Sigorta Sirketi's (Anadolu Sigorta) Outlook to Stable from Negative while affirming the Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating at 'BBB-'. Fitch has also affirmed the National IFS Rating at 'AA+(tur)' with a Stable Outlook. KEY RATING DRIVERS The Outlook revision on the IFS Rating follows that on Turkey's Long-Term Local Currency Issuer Default Rating on 27