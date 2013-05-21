UPDATE 1-Oklahoma wildfires kill thousands of pigs at Smithfield, Seaboard farms
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
LJUBLJANA May 21 Slovenia's biggest bank, state-owned Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), will transfer 1.3 billion euros of non-performing loans to a 'bad bank', chief executive officer Janka Medja said on Tuesday.
The government says the bad bank will be operational next month and will take on a total of 3.3 billion euros of bad loans held by the country's three largest banks. The euro zone country is trying to avoid seeking an international bailout. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Writing by Matt Robinson; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)
March 10 Wildfires devastated a Smithfield Foods Inc hog farm in Laverne, Oklahoma, killing at least several thousand pigs, company and local officials said on Friday.
March 10 Puerto Rico's government on Saturday will present a revised plan to turn around the island's economy after an earlier proposal was rejected by the U.S. territory's federally-appointed oversight board, a government official said on Friday.
TORONTO, March 10 OutsideIQ, a Canadian startup which uses cognitive computing to analyze data, is partnering with the world's largest business commerce network, SAP Ariba , to help corporations quickly screen vendors for risk and regulatory compliance, they said.