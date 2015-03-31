LJUBLJANA, March 31 Slovenia's sole nuclear power plant, Krsko (NEK), will shut down for maintenance on April 11, a spokeswoman for the plant told Reuters on Tuesday.

Ida Novak Jerele said a number of fuel rods would be replaced during the process which will last for about 40 days, among them the rod on which damage was detected earlier this month.

The plant, which is jointly owned by European Union members Slovenia and its neighbour Croatia, holds regular maintenance every 18 months.

NEK was built in cooperation with U.S. firm Westinghouse Electric Corporation and started operating in 1982. It is scheduled to close down in 2023 but Slovenia plans to prolong its lifespan by 20 years. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)