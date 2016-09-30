(Updates with details, background)
LJUBLJANA, Sept 30 Slovenia will shut down its
sole nuclear power plant Krsko (NEK) from overnight on Friday
for regular maintenance that takes place every 18 months, NEK's
spokeswoman Ida Novak Jerele told Reuters.
She said the plant, which is jointly owned by Slovenia and
Croatia, is due to resume operations on around Nov. 1. The
maintenance is not expected to have any environmental impact.
Jerele said work will include a security upgrade needed for
a new hydro power plant on the river Sava about 8 km (5 miles)
from NEK and due to start operating next year. NEK is located
next to the Sava river.
NEK was built in cooperation with U.S. firm Westinghouse
Electric Corporation and started operating in 1982. Earlier this
year Slovenia and Croatia prolonged its lifespan by 20 years to
2043.
