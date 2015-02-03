LJUBLJANA Feb 3 Slovenian hygienic tissue producer Paloma is seeking expressions of interest in the recapitalisation of the company in the value of 15 million euros ($17.02 million) and expects non-binding bids by March 16, it said on Tuesday.

The investor is expected to acquire a stake of at least one third in the unlisted Paloma which would oblige the buyer to announce a takeover bid for the whole company, Paloma said in a statement.

State investment firm PDP owns 71 percent of Paloma which is one of 15 companies earmarked for privatisation in 2013. Three have been sold.

Paloma said Erste Group Bank AG and Slovenian consultancy P&S Capital d.o.o. are its financial advisors.

It said fresh capital would be used to expand production, improve efficiency and labour conditions.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout in 2013, aims to complete the sale of the 15 firms on its privatisation list by the end of 2016. ($1 = 0.8814 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)