Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
LJUBLJANA Nov 20 The Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) state-owned investment fund has approved the sale of its 71-percent stake in hygienic tissue producer Paloma, SDH said in a statement on Friday.
It gave no details on the buyer or the sale price due to a confidentiality agreement.
Unlisted Paloma is one of 15 firms earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far, six have been sold. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
March 31 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
March 31 The sight of Venezuela's National Assembly president tearing up a Supreme Court ruling and warning foreign firms against making deals with the leftist government will no doubt resonate in international boardrooms.