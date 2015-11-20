LJUBLJANA Nov 20 The Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) state-owned investment fund has approved the sale of its 71-percent stake in hygienic tissue producer Paloma, SDH said in a statement on Friday.

It gave no details on the buyer or the sale price due to a confidentiality agreement.

Unlisted Paloma is one of 15 firms earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far, six have been sold. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)