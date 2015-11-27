LJUBLJANA Nov 27 Polish investment fund Abris
is injecting 15 million euros ($16 million) into Slovenian
state-owned hygienic tissue producer Paloma and will make an
offer for the whole company, one of 15 the government has
earmarked for privatisation.
Shareholders in the group, whose brands include Paloma
Sensitive Care, Paloma Super Care and Paloma Deluxe, will vote
on Jan. 5, 2016 on the move involving an issue of stock priced
at 3.3 euros per share, Slovene news agency STA said on Friday.
State investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) owns
71 percent of Paloma but is coordinating the sale of 100 percent
of the company. It said in a statement it supported the proposed
capital boost. The remaining owners are mainly local firms.
Once the capital boost is approved, Abris must make a bid
for the remaining shares of unlisted Paloma, one of 15 companies
the government lined up for privatisation in 2013. So far seven
have been sold.
($1 = 0.9447 euros)
(Reporting by Igor Ilic in Zagreb; Editing by David Holmes)