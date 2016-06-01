LJUBLJANA, June 1 Polish investment fund Abris Capital has cancelled its bid to take over Slovenian state-owned hygienic tissue producer Paloma, Paloma said in a statement on Wednesday.

Abris was due to inject 15 million euros into the company and then make a bid for the whole firm but cancelled its move after minority shareholders asked a court to reject the deal, claiming Slovakian fund Eco Invest was ready to offer more.

The court rejected the plea of minority shareholders last week but shareholders still have the right to appeal against the court's decision.

"Abris Capital informed Paloma that it plans to cancel the takeover because all the conditions for the takeover have not been cleared by May 27, 2016, as agreed previously," Paloma said.

Noone at Abris was immediately available to comment.

Paloma is one of about 30 companies whose privatisation was due to start or be completed this year.

State-owned Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is coordinating privatisation, said it would only comment on the matter on Thursday.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout of its banks in 2013, has been reluctant to sell a number of state firms and lenders over the past decades, so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

(Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)