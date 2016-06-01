LJUBLJANA, June 1 Polish investment fund Abris
Capital has cancelled its bid to take over Slovenian state-owned
hygienic tissue producer Paloma, Paloma said in a statement on
Wednesday.
Abris was due to inject 15 million euros into the company
and then make a bid for the whole firm but cancelled its move
after minority shareholders asked a court to reject the deal,
claiming Slovakian fund Eco Invest was ready to offer more.
The court rejected the plea of minority shareholders last
week but shareholders still have the right to appeal against the
court's decision.
"Abris Capital informed Paloma that it plans to cancel the
takeover because all the conditions for the takeover have not
been cleared by May 27, 2016, as agreed previously," Paloma
said.
Noone at Abris was immediately available to comment.
Paloma is one of about 30 companies whose privatisation was
due to start or be completed this year.
State-owned Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is
coordinating privatisation, said it would only comment on the
matter on Thursday.
Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout of
its banks in 2013, has been reluctant to sell a number of state
firms and lenders over the past decades, so the government still
controls about 50 percent of the economy.
