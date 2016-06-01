* Cancellation follows court dispute

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, June 1 Polish investment fund Abris Capital has cancelled its bid to take over Slovenian state-owned hygienic tissue producer Paloma, Paloma said in a statement on Wednesday.

Abris was due to inject 15 million euros into the company and then make a bid for the whole firm but cancelled its move after minority shareholders asked a court to reject the deal, claiming Slovakian fund Eco Invest was ready to offer more.

The court rejected the plea of minority shareholders last week but shareholders still have the right to appeal against the court's decision.

"Abris Capital informed Paloma that it plans to cancel the takeover because all the conditions for the takeover have not been cleared by May 27, 2016, as agreed previously," Paloma said.

Noone at Abris was immediately available to comment.

"It is hard to say why Abris decided to cancel the deal but this only confirms that Slovenian business needs faster court procedures," Borut Hocevar, an analyst at daily paper Finance, told Reuters.

Earlier on Wednesday Polish firm Elemental Holding cancelled its planned takeover of Slovenia's recycling company Gorenje Surovina, saying the conditions for the takeover had not been met.

Household appliances maker Gorenje, which owns Gorenje Surovina, said later all the conditions for the sale had been met by May 31 as agreed.

Paloma is one of about 30 companies whose privatisation was due to start or be completed this year.

State-owned Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which is coordinating privatisation, said it would only comment on the matter on Thursday.

Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout of its banks in 2013, has been reluctant to sell a number of state firms and lenders over the past decades, so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

In August the sale of Slovenia's largest telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia, which would be one of the biggest privatisations in years, was cancelled after the sole bidder, British fund Cinven, pulled out.

"Cancelled privatisations are a bad signal for investors. We need faster privatisation because companies need strong strategic partners as figures show firms in state ownership are usually less successful than private ones," said Goran Novkovic, executive director of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The International Monetary Fund also said earlier this month that Slovenia needs to speed up privatisation and encourage private investment to sustain reasonable growth. (Reporting By Marja Novak, editing by David Evans)