LJUBLJANA, June 2 Slovenia will go ahead with the privatisation of hygienic tissue producer Paloma after Polish investment fund Abris Capital cancelled its takeover bid for the firm, state holding company Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Thursday.

SDH, which owns 71 percent of Paloma and coordinates privatisations, said in a statement that unless a strategic partner is found to inject capital in Paloma, the company's shares will be sold in a public auction later this year.

Abris Capital, which had been expected to inject 15 million euros ($16.80 million) into Paloma and then announce a takeover bid, pulled out after minority shareholders asked a court to reject the deal, saying Slovakian fund Eco-Invest was ready to offer more for Paloma.

Eco-Invest told Reuters on Thursday that it was still interested in buying Paloma but gave no details of how much it could bid.

Paloma has said it needs fresh capital urgently to modernise its production and ensure further development of the company, which makes toilet paper, paper towels, tissues and napkins.

Paloma is one of about 30 Slovenian firms whose privatisation is due to start or be completed this year according to the SDH privatisation plan unveiled last year. ($1 = 0.8930 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Adrian Croft)