LJUBLJANA/HELSINKI, Sept 5 Slovenia and Finnish
arms maker Patria have agreed to scrap a 278 million euro ($349
million) deal for armoured vehicles at the centre of bribery
investigations, including charges against Slovenia's prime
minister.
"We signed an agreement to break this deal ... so Slovenia
will buy no more vehicles from Patria," Slovenian Defence
Minister Ales Hojs told reporters on Wednesday.
Under the 2006 deal Slovenia was to buy 135 armed vehicles
by the end of 2013, but so far only 30 vehicles have been
delivered, for which Slovenia paid 74.5 million euros.
Slovenia has tried to cancel the deal for several years,
especially after international investigations into possible
corruption started in 2008.
The Finnish firm is under investigation for bribing
officials in Slovenia and Croatia to secure deals. Finnish
police expect to finish investigating the cases this autumn,
detective chief inspector Kaj Bjorkqvist from the national
bureau of investigation told Reuters.
Seppo Seppala, head of Patria's land services, said the
termination was part of normal business and not related to
investigations.
Slovenian Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who held the same post
in 2006 when the deal was made, is on trial in Ljubljana with
four co-defendants charged with bribery in the Patria deal. He
has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing.
The news comes at a time of market speculation that Slovenia
could become the sixth euro zone country in need of a bailout,
due to problems in its banking industry and a stretched state
budget.
The Finnish government owns around 73 percent of Patria
while European Aeronautic Defence and Space Company (EADS)
owns about 27 percent.
($1 = 0.7961 euros)
(Reporting by Marja Novak and Terhi Kinnunen; Editing by Zoran
Radosavljevic, Ritsuko Ando and Mark Potter)