LJUBLJANA Oct 20 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Thursday it sees January to September group net profit at above 35 million euros ($48.3 million) versus 34.7 million in the same period of 2010.

It said in a statement sales of oil products rose by 2 percent to 1.7 million tons, which is 2 percent above earlier plans. Detailed results for the first nine months of 2011 will be announced on Nov. 17.

Petrol operates some 448 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro.

Shares of Petrol fell 2.9 percent to 165 euros on Thursday before the results were released, while the blue-chip SBI index eased 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.725 Euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)