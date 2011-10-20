LJUBLJANA Oct 20 Slovenia's largest fuel
retailer Petrol said on Thursday it sees January to
September group net profit at above 35 million euros ($48.3
million) versus 34.7 million in the same period of 2010.
It said in a statement sales of oil products rose by 2
percent to 1.7 million tons, which is 2 percent above earlier
plans. Detailed results for the first nine months of 2011 will
be announced on Nov. 17.
Petrol operates some 448 filling stations in Slovenia,
Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Kosovo and Montenegro.
Shares of Petrol fell 2.9 percent to 165 euros on Thursday
before the results were released, while the blue-chip SBI index
eased 0.4 percent.
($1 = 0.725 Euros)
(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by David Holmes)