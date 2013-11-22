LJUBLJANA Nov 22 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Friday its nine-month group net profit had risen by six percent to 44.3 million euros ($59.63 million) thanks to higher sales.

The figure compares with a net profit of 41.9 million euros in the same period last year. This year's sales were up at 2.9 billion euros versus 2.8 billion euros in 2012, it said in a statement released through the Ljubljana Stock Exchange.

Petrol operates some 470 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic)