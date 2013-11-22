UPDATE 10-Oil slides again, set for biggest 3-day loss in a year
* OPEC's willingness to extend production cuts in doubt (New throughout, updates prices and market activity)
LJUBLJANA Nov 22 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol said on Friday its nine-month group net profit had risen by six percent to 44.3 million euros ($59.63 million) thanks to higher sales.
The figure compares with a net profit of 41.9 million euros in the same period last year. This year's sales were up at 2.9 billion euros versus 2.8 billion euros in 2012, it said in a statement released through the Ljubljana Stock Exchange.
Petrol operates some 470 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo. ($1 = 0.7429 euros) (Reporting by Zoran Radosavljevic)
DETROIT/WASHINGTON, March 10 Volkswagen AG pleaded guilty on Friday to fraud, obstruction of justice and falsifying statements as part of a $4.3 billion settlement reached with the U.S. Justice Department in January over the automaker's diesel emissions scandal.
March 10 U.S. drillers added oil rigs for an eighth week in a row to the most since September 2015, extending a ten-month recovery as energy companies boost spending to take advantage of a recovery in crude prices since OPEC agreed to cut production late last year. Drillers added eight oil rigs in the week to March 10, bringing the total count up to 617, versus 386 rigs a year ago, energy services firm Baker Hughes Inc said on Friday. The in