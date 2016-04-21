Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
LJUBLJANA, April 21 Petrol shareholders voted in favour of raising the Slovenian fuel retailer's dividend to 12.6 euros per share from the 11.7 euros paid last year at a meeting on Thursday, the company said.
Management had proposed a dividend of 11.1 euros last month and will be paid on August 12.
Last month Petrol reported an 8 percent rise in 2015 net profit despite a 5 percent fall in sales.
State-owned investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding, which pushed for a higher dividend, is Petrol's largest shareholder with a 19.8 percent stake.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)