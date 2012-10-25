ZAGREB Oct 25 Slovenia's largest fuel retailer Petrol said its estimated group net profit in the first nine months had risen by 16 percent to 41.9 million euros despite tough economic conditions in its main markets, Slovenia and Croatia.

Sales were up 18 percent to 2.8 billon euros, it said in a statement on Thursday but did not elaborate further.

Earlier this month, the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development predicted the economies of Croatia, Slovenia and Hungary, already hard hit by the crisis in the euro zone, will contract this year.

Petrol operates 461 filling stations in Slovenia, Croatia, Bosnia, Serbia, Montenegro and Kosovo.

Slovenia's daily Finance reported on Thursday that Petrol might issue a 30-50 million euro bond with a 3-5 year maturity in next two months to refinance its short-term obligations. Petrol did not want to comment on the report.

The company is due to release final nine-month business results on November 23.

Petrol shares lost 1.88 percent in Thursday's trade and closed at 209 euros before the news was released. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Mike Nesbit)