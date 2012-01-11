LJUBLJANA Jan 11 Slovenia's parliament on
Wednesday rejected the centre-left former Ljubljana mayor Zoran
Jankovic as new prime minister, parliamentary speaker Gregor
Virant announced.
Jankovic, whose Positive Slovenia party gained the most
votes at the snap election on Dec. 4, needed the support of at
least 46 out of 90 parliamentary members but only managed to
gain the support of 42 members.
The president and parliamentary members now have up to 14
days to nominate new candidates for prime minister with Janez
Jansa, head of the centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party,
which is the second strongest party in parliament, being the
most likely candidate.
(Reporting By Marja Novak)