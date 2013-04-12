LJUBLJANA, April 12 Slovenia's government will
submit to parliament in 14 days a proposal for the privatisation
of state companies, and one of the country's ailing banks may be
among the first to be sold, Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek said
on Friday.
Bratusek, who took office on March 20, said her government
would send a 'stability programme' to Slovenia's European Union
partners in Brussels by May 9, as the tiny state races to avert
the need for financial help.
Large amounts of bad loans in Slovenia's banking sector have
raised concerns in the markets that the country may be the next
in line after Cyprus, Spain, Portugal, Ireland and Greece to
require a euro zone bailout.