LJUBLJANA Oct 13 Slovenia issued a tender for the sale of ladies' tights and stockings maker Polzela on Thursday, part of the government's privatisation programme.

The buyer would be expected to invest about 2.2 million euros ($2.5 million) in Polzela in exchange for a more than 50 percent stake, privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding Co said in a notice.

Investors have until Oct. 28 to express interest.

Polzela is one of about 30 firms the government wants to fully or partially privatise as part of economic reforms.

However, last week it said it was forced to postpone the privatisation of metal products maker Mariborska Livarna Maribor (MLM) due to "insufficient interest" from potential investors.

The biggest company in the privatisation programme is the country's largest bank Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), but analysts have said that might be delayed beyond 2017 due to market volatility.

The government still controls about 50 percent of Slovenia's economy. ($1 = 0.8928 euros) (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Susan Fenton)