PARIS, July 3 Europe's biggest construction and concessions company, Vinci, said on Thursday that it was bidding to buy Slovenian airport company Aerodrom Ljubljana .

The Slovenian government had said it expected binding bids for the 75.5 percent controlling stake in its largest airport this month.

"Vinci confirms that it is a candidate in the tender to buy Ljubljana airport," a Vinci spokesman said. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Editing by Andrew Callus)