By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, April 16 Slovenia should speed up privatisation to consolidate its banks and public finances, the central bank said on Tuesday, joining a chorus of institutions urging the country's government to sell state-owned firms.

Slovenia's banking sector - dominated by three publicly controlled lenders - is burdened by bad loans worth some 7 billion euros, or about 20 percent of GDP, prompting speculation it could be the next euro zone country to need rescuing.

Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek, whose centre-left government took power four weeks ago, said on Friday her team would start later this month on a plan to begin the sale of state assets, including one bank.

But diplomats and analysts say decades of resistance by Slovenia's political elite to selling the family silver may pose obstacles, complicate the bank cleanup and potentially tip the country of 2 million people into insolvency.

"Only restructuring ... and getting responsible owners, domestic or foreign, can ensure long-term development of companies, which is a precondition for successful consolidation of banks and public finances," the central bank said.

Slovenia is the only ex-communist state that has refused to sell its major banks, and the government controls about 50 percent of the economy through direct and indirect ownership stakes in companies.

Following a "wake-up call" from the European Commission and a critical report from the OECD club of wealthy states last week, an IMF official said Ljubljana should deal with problems "expeditiously", and that recapitalisation and restructuring is needed before the country can move forward.

Since last month's chaotic bailout of Cyprus, yields on Slovenian bonds have risen to almost 7 percent, a threshold at which other euro zone strugglers have been forced to reach out for help.

The yield on its 10-year benchmark bond rose 10 basis points to 6.96 percent on Tuesday, up from 4.77 percent on March 15, the day before the Cyprus deal, Reuters data showed.

TWO MONTHS OF PROFIT

Slovenia's banking sector recovered to make 9 million euros of pre-tax profit in the first two months of this year after ending 2012 with a joint pre-tax loss of 769 million euros, the Bank of Slovenia said on Tuesday.

It said balance sheet assets of Slovenian banks rose by 125 million euros in February, up 0.3 percent from January, but 5.5 percent down from a year ago.

The move into profit may prove temporary, however, as analysts and the OECD have said the banks have been very slow to write down bad loans and, with a persistent recession dragging on the economy, more losses are possible this year.

The IMF has said the three largest banks will need fresh capital of some 1 billion euros this year.

Bratusek's government has pledged to start transferring non-performing debt from state banks into a "bad bank" by June with the eventual goal of recapitalising lenders and selling them into private hands.

It must at the same time make other progress on reforms, including cost cuts aimed at reducing the budget deficit and selling other state-owned assets, if it wants to reassure markets and avoid having to ask its euro zone partners for aid.

On Wednesday, it plans to buy back early some 0.9 billion euros of debt that was originally slated to mature in June, to calm markets and thwart a squeeze on its finances. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Catherine Evans)