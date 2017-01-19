LJUBLJANA Jan 19 Slovenia intends to sell its third largest bank Abanka this year rather than by the middle of 2019 as planned earlier, privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Thursday.

It also said it plans to proceed with the privatisation of the country's largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), although local media suggested the country may ask the European Commission to allow a delay of the sale of NLB which was planned by the end of this year. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)