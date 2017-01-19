(Adds details, background)

LJUBLJANA Jan 19 Slovenia intends to sell its third largest bank Abanka this year rather than by the middle of 2019 as previously planned, privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Thursday.

It also said it planned to proceed with the privatisation of the largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), although local media suggested the country may ask the European Commission to allow a delay of the sale beyond the end of this year.

The European Commission ordered Slovenia to sell most state-owned banks in exchange for allowing the government to rescue the banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.

Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman is next week expected to meet European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager to discuss legal issues regarding the sale of NLB.

SDH said the country would also sell minority stakes in 17 other companies this year, among them metal products maker Unior .

Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its major banks and companies in the past decades so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.

(Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Alison Williams)