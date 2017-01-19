BRIEF-Old Point National Bank enters agreement for ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
* Entered into a purchase agreement for 100% ownership interest in Old Point Mortgage
LJUBLJANA Jan 19 Slovenia intends to sell its third largest bank Abanka this year rather than by the middle of 2019 as previously planned, privatisation coordinator Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Thursday.
It also said it planned to proceed with the privatisation of the largest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB), although local media suggested the country may ask the European Commission to allow a delay of the sale beyond the end of this year.
The European Commission ordered Slovenia to sell most state-owned banks in exchange for allowing the government to rescue the banks in 2013 to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans.
Finance Minister Mateja Vranicar Erman is next week expected to meet European Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager to discuss legal issues regarding the sale of NLB.
SDH said the country would also sell minority stakes in 17 other companies this year, among them metal products maker Unior .
Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its major banks and companies in the past decades so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy.
JERUSALEM, Jan 24 Israel announced plans on Tuesday for 2,500 more settlement homes in the occupied West Bank, the second such declaration since U.S. President Donald Trump took office signalling he would be less critical of such projects than his predecessor.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, January 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Wifack International Bank's (WIB) National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(tun)' with a Stable Outlook. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS NATIONAL RATINGS AND NATIONAL SENIOR DEBT RATINGS WIB's National Ratings are driven by potential support from Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD; AA/Negative