BRIEF-Small Cap Danmark FY pre-tax profit down at DKK 23.5 mln
* Fy pre-tax profit 23.5 million Danish crowns ($3.3 million)versus 119.8 million crowns year ago
LJUBLJANA May 6 Slovenia, which is struggling to avoid a bailout, will this year try to sell its second largest bank, state-owned Nova KBM , a government source told Reuters on Monday.
"The sale of Nova KBM is on the table," the source said.
The sale of banks and other state assets is a crucial part of Slovenia's economic reform programme, which the government plans to adopt by Thursday and present to the European Commission as part of its efforts to avoid taking international aid. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic, John Stonestreet)
DUBAI, March 8 Most Gulf stock markets were weak on Wednesday as another slide in Doha Bank pulled down Qatar, but Dubai rose on the back of gains in a few stocks.
* LME copper stocks nearly double since Thursday * Chine copper imports tumble in February * Mine disruptions in Chile, Indonesia help support (Updates prices) By Pratima Desai LONDON, March 8 Copper rose on Wednesday as funds closed positions betting on lower prices, but a higher dollar, lower imports of the metal by top consumer China and rising inventories were expected to weigh. Benchmark copper on the London metal Exchange traded up 0.4 percent