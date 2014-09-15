LJUBLJANA, Sept 15 Slovenia must continue the privatisation of 15 firms earmarked for sale last year, incoming finance minister Dusan Mramor told a parliamentary committee hearing on Monday.

His comment was likely to please foreign investors, keen for Slovenia to steady its finances after narrowly avoiding an international bailout for its banks last year. The outgoing cabinet last year vowed to sell 15 firms, three of which have been sold so far.

Earlier this month state-owned investment firm SDH, which is managing the privatisation, halted the sale of telecom operator Telekom Slovenia, the largest of the 15, pending approval to continue the process from the new government. (Reporting By Marja Novak; editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and John Stonestreet)