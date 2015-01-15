* Sale fund head expects further six firms to be sold this year

* Says all 15 up for privatisation should go by end-2106

* Sources say Deutsche Telekom among Telekom Slovenia suitors

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Jan 15 Slovenia expects to sell dominant telecoms operator Telekom Slovenia and bank Nova KBM (NKBM) next month, the head of the fund coordinating the country's privatisation programme said on Thursday.

In an interview with Reuters, Matej Pirc also said all 15 companies earmarked for privatisation in 2013 should be sold by the end of 2016 - a timetable many analysts consider realistic.

Three have already been offloaded as part of a government drive to revamp the economy following a scare in 2013 when it narrowly avoided an international bailout.

Telekom, the largest company up for sale with a market capitalisation of 970 million euros, is expected to fetch the highest price. Reuters sources say Deutsche Telekom and investment funds Cinven and Providence are among the suitors.

Pirc, who heads the state-owned Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) fund, said the government would press on with the programme despite protests led by an opposition party and civil society groups.

"I see a clear determination among leading politicians to complete the sales processes," he said, urging the government to adopt a strategy for future privatisations as soon as possible.

Prime Minister Miro Cerar, whose centre-left government took office in September after a snap election in July, said this week the strategy would be readied in coming months.

Pirc declined to speculate how much Slovenia might raise from the sales in 2015, but sources close to the SDH put the figure at at least 1.5 billion euros.

Slovenian media reports say Hungary's OTP bank and investment fund Apollo are bidding for NKBM, the country's second biggest bank by balance sheet assets and a beneficiary of a 3.3 billion euro government rescue of the banking sector in 2013.

They say OTP is offering around 150 million euros. The Hungarian bank declined to comment.

"We expect the sales processes of Telekom and NKBM will be completed towards the end of February," Pirc said.

He said he expected six other firms to be sold this year, including chemicals processor Cinkarna Celje, food producer Zito and Adria Airways.

Slovenia, which joined the euro zone in 2007, is trying to rebuild after the global financial crisis ravaged its export industry and led to a sharp increase in bad loans, while exposing a system of cronyism in an economy 50-percent controlled by the state.

Last year, after two years of recession, it expanded by around 2.5 percent as exports picked up.

The government plans to use the privatisation proceeds to reduce public debt, which hit around 81 percent of GDP in 2014. (Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Matt Robinson and John Stonestreet)