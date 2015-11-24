(Updates with quote, details)
LJUBLJANA Nov 24 Slovenia sold state-owned
aircraft maintenance company Adria Airways Tehnika (AA Tehnika)
to Poland's rival Linetech Holding S.A., state-owned investment
fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Tuesday.
SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, said the sale of
100 percent of AA Tehnika is due to be completed this week but
gave no details on the value of the deal.
"We aim to grow and develop Adria Airways Tehnika by
investing in people, new technologies and equipment," head of
Linetech Piotr Kaczor said in a written statement.
He said the merger would make Linetech one of the leading
aircraft maintenance companies in Europe, supporting aircraft
built by Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier,
Embraer and ATR.
AA Tehnika is one of 15 firms that the government earmarked
for privatisation in 2013 and the seventh of those to be sold.
(Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)