LJUBLJANA Nov 24 Slovenia sold state-owned aircraft maintenance company Adria Airways Tehnika (AA Tehnika) to Poland's rival Linetech Holding S.A., state-owned investment fund Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) said on Tuesday.

SDH, which is coordinating privatisation, said the sale of 100 percent of AA Tehnika is due to be completed this week but gave no details on the value of the deal.

"We aim to grow and develop Adria Airways Tehnika by investing in people, new technologies and equipment," head of Linetech Piotr Kaczor said in a written statement.

He said the merger would make Linetech one of the leading aircraft maintenance companies in Europe, supporting aircraft built by Boeing, Airbus, Bombardier, Embraer and ATR.

AA Tehnika is one of 15 firms that the government earmarked for privatisation in 2013 and the seventh of those to be sold. (Reporting by Marja Novak; editing by Jason Neely)