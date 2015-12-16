LJUBLJANA Dec 16 The Slovenian government said on Wednesday it had approved the 2016 business plan of its investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), which includes starting the privatisation of the country's largest bank, NLB.

It did not announce the names of other companies that will be put up for sale. According to local media, SDH, which is coordinating privatisations, plans to sell state stakes in a total of 33 companies, with the state holding only minority stakes in most of those firms. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter)