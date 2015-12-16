(Adds details, background)

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA Dec 16 The Slovenian government approved the 2016 business plan of its investment firm, it said on Wednesday, which includes starting the privatisation of the country's largest bank, NLB.

It did not announce the names of other companies that will be put up for sale. According to local media Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH), which is coordinating privatisations, plans to sell state stakes in a total of 33 companies, with the state retaining only minority stakes in most of those firms.

The government said it expects to get a total of 258.4 million euros ($283 million) from privatisations in 2016. The SDH said earlier in December the sale of NLB, which is the largest company on the privatisation list, is expected to be concluded in 2017.

In 2013 the government had to pour more than 3 billion euros into local banks, including NLB, to prevent them from collapsing under a large amount of bad loans. The country managed to narrowly avoid an international bailout.

In exchange for getting the European Commission's approval for state aid to local banks in 2013, the government had promised to sell off most state banks in the coming years and to sell majority of NLB by the end of 2017.

The government had said it plans to retain a stake of 25 percent in NLB so as to keep a say in key business decisions but head of SDH Marko Jazbec said earlier this month he was in favour of "opening up other possibilities" of privatisation of NLB so as to achieve the maximum possible price.

According to daily Finance other companies on the privatisation list include airline Adria Airways, which has been on sale from July, and hygienic tissue producer Paloma which is due to be sold to Polish investment fund Abris at the start of 2016.

The privatisation list also includes a state stake of 61 percent in shoe producer Peko, a minority 24-percent state stake in car parts producer Cimos and minority stakes in several casinos and energy firms.

Over the past decades Slovenia has been reluctant to sell its major firms and banks so the government still controls about 50 percent of the economy and about 60 percent of the country's banking sector.

In 2013, when the country was struggling to avoid a bailout, the previous government earmarked 15 firms for privatisation of which seven have been sold so far. ($1 = 0.9141 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Mark Potter and Elaine Hardcastle)