LJUBLJANA Dec 18 Slovenia won't rush its privatisation programme as that could prevent the government from securing the maximum possible price for state assets, the head of state investment firm Slovenian Sovereign Holding (SDH) told Reuters.

The euro zone member said last week that it plans to start privatising 33 companies next year. They will include a majority stake in the country's biggest bank, Nova Ljubljanska Banka (NLB).

SDH is coordinating the privatisation programme but its new CEO Marko Jazbec acknowledged that the sale of the country's largest telecoms operator, Telekom Slovenia LJ>, which fell through in August, is unlikely to be restarted as early as in 2016.

"Telekom needs innovations and new products which will enable us to maximise its price," said Jazbec, who became CEO in October.

Slovenia narrowly avoided having to seek an international bailout in 2013 when it had to pour more than 3 billion euros ($3.3 bln) into local banks to prevent their collapse under a large amount of bad loans.

In exchange for the European Commission's permission for state aid to banks the government promised to sell off most state banks in the coming years.

Lender NLB is due to be sold by the end of 2017, but Jazbec said that left "very little time".

For now there was no need to ask the European Commission to give Slovenia extra time to sell the bank, he said, but he also said that selling NLB might prove difficult, partly due to the fact that 20 percent of the bank's loans are non-performing loans (NPLs).

"Early next year we will open a tender for a consultant in the sale of NLB while we will also seek a consultant that will help the bank to repackage the NPLs and minimise their impact on the value of bank equity," Jazbec said.

NLB is the largest company in the privatisation programme.

Jazbec said that the speed of the privatisations is "reversely proportional with the state's goal of achieving a maximum possible purchase price".

Privatisation was important "to ensure that companies remain competitive and that they get owners who are able to invest in them", he said.

SDH plans to sell hygienic tissue producer Paloma to Polish investment fund Abris at the start of 2016, and it also hopes to find a buyer for the national aircraft carrier Adria Airways in the coming months.

With the planned sales of Paloma and Adria Airways, SDH would have sold 9 out of 15 firms that were earmarked for privatisation by the previous government in 2013.

"I believe that the reputation of Slovenia is improving among international investors since we started several serious privatisations and have also managed to complete some of them," said Jazbec.

The government still controls about 50 percent of the economy, and as much as 60 percent of the banking sector in the country of just two million citizens, as previous governments claimed state ownership of big companies and banks was in the national interest. ($1 = 0.9214 euros) (Editing by Susan Fenton)