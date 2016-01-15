(Updates with details, background)

LJUBLJANA Jan 15 Slovenia approved a plan on Friday to inject capital into state-owned airline Adria Airways while at the same time selling the company, the government said in a statement after its weekly meeting.

"The sale of Adria Airways along with capital injection by the Republic of Slovenia ... means a lesser cost to the Republic of Slovenia than a potential bankruptcy or an establishment of a new airline company," it said.

The government added a private investor would also participate in the capital injection and subsequently buy the company, but gave no further details.

According to local media, citing unofficial sources, the government will inject about 3 million euros ($3.3 million) into Adria, while German investment fund 4K Invest will provide another 2-5 million euros and buy Adria.

4K Invest had no immediate comment.

Adria is one of 15 companies earmarked for privatisation in 2013. So far seven of those firms have been sold.

($1 = 0.9138 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by David Clarke and Mark Potter)