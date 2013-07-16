* Slovenian banks losses up in Jan-May

LJUBLJANA Slovenia's incoming central bank chief does not expect the country's sovereign credit rating to be downgraded as the government is pursuing measures to revive the economy, he said on Tuesday.

"I think that will not happen because of the decrees (to revive the economy) which are being prepared by the government and are coordinated with the European Commission," Bostjan Jazbec told reporters after meeting Slovenia's president, Borut Pahor.

The Bank of Slovenia said later on Tuesday the country's banking system had a joint pre-tax loss of 117 million euros ($153 million)in the first five months of 2013 compared to a loss of 45.7 million euros in the same period of 2012.

It said the loss was a result of lower net interest income which fell by 21 percent year-on-year and provisions for bad loans which remained high although they were 4.3 percent lower than in the first five months of 2012.

Bank loans to non-financial firms decreased by 12.8 percent year-on-year, the central bank also said after its last board meeting under the outgoing governor Marko Kranjec.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 7 billion euros ($9 billion) of bad loans, fuelling concern that the former Yugoslav republic of 2 million could become the euro zone's next bailout recipient.

Jazbec, who will also sit on the European Central Bank's rate-setting governing council, takes over on Wednesday from Kranjec, whose six-year mandate is expiring.

He told Reuters on Monday Slovenia does not need a bailout at present although aid cannot be ruled out in the future.

Slovenia's debt is rated A- by Standard & Poor's, Ba1 by Moody's and BBB+ by Fitch.

The government plans to transfer most bad loans to the newly established 'bad bank' in the coming months to ease the credit crunch and start privatisation of 15 firms later this year, among them the second largest bank Nova KBM and telecoms operator Telekom.

($1 = 0.7664 euros) (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by John Stonestreet)