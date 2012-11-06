* T-bill auction above target, yields down

* Parliament to ask court to bad referendum

By Marja Novak

LJUBLJANA, Nov 6 Slovenia sold more treasury bills and at a lower borrowing cost than expected on Tuesday, despite a credit-rating agency warning over the country's inability to implement reforms intended to avert a bailout.

Standard & Poor's put the small euro zone country's A rating on review for possible downgrade while the auction was underway, saying there were doubts over whether the government would be able to implement the planned reforms.

But the T-bill sales were above target and yields were lower than at the previous month's auction, mainly due to a successful sovereign bond issue in October.

"The fact that Slovenia recently managed to issue a sovereign bond relieved the pressure on the finance ministry, which did not necessarily need to raise money now, and that brought yields down," said Marko Rozman of Dezelna Banka Slovenije.

Last month Slovenia issued its first sovereign bond this year, a 10-year $2.25 billion euro paper with a yield of 5.7 percent, averting a bailout for at least 6 months.

On Tuesday the ministry sold 35.9 million euros ($46 million) of 6-month and 12-month T-bills with bids totalling 103.3 million.

Export-driven Slovenia is struggling with its finances after years of global and regional economic crisis.

However, the country's opposition demanded referendums last week on two of the government's proposed reforms.

The demands "raise questions about the government's ability to implement overdue economic and financial sector structural reforms," S&P said in a statement, putting the ratings on creditwatch negative.

The parliamentary speaker last week rejected a referendum on proposals for a "bad bank" to take on the bad debts of state-owned banks, while parliament is expected to ask the Constitutional Court later on Tuesday to reject a referendum on a law to create a state holding which would manage all state assets and speed up privatisation.

S&P said it expected to wait for the Constitutional Court's decision before deciding whether to cut Slovenia's rating.

"We could lower our rating on Slovenia by one notch to 'A-', or by more than one notch to the 'BBB' category if we believe that the government's ability to enact key reforms to promote a more flexible and responsive economy and financial markets has been weakened," S&P said.

Last year a number of laws of the previous centre-left government were rejected at referendums demanded by trade unions, students' unions and the opposition.

The rejections led to the fall of the government and an early election which brought to power the conservative coalition of Prime Minister Janez Jansa. It plans to raise the retirement age and cut unemployment benefits and most public sector wages.