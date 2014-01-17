SYDNEY Jan 17 Credit ratings agency Standard &
Poor's has affirmed its long and short-term foreign and local
currency sovereign credit ratings for Slovenia at 'A-/A-2' with
a stable outlook.
S&P said the rating reflects Slovenia as an open and
relatively wealthy economy with a declning net external
liability position.
"These strengths are moderated, in our opinion, by its
rising government debt burden, which is partly associated with
government support for state-owned banks; its weak growth
outlook, given fiscal coslidation, private-sector deleveraging,
low investment levels and weak labor and property markets," S&P
said in a statement.
(Reporting by Thuy Ong; Editing by Eric Meijer)