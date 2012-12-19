BRIEF-Poly Real Estate's shareholder transfers stake to unit
* Says shareholder Taikang Insurance Group transfers its entire 7.12 percent stake in the company to its unit Taikang Life
LJUBLJANA Slovenia's Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected referendums on two key reform laws demanded by opposition and unions, a move likely to boost the government's efforts to avoid a bailout.
In October Slovenia passed a law setting up a state firm that would take over bad loans from state-owned banks and enable their sale, and another law for a state holding which would manage all state firms and speed up privatisation.
The centre-left Positive Slovenia and a union of chemical and rubber industry demanded referendums on the laws, claiming they would lead to non-transparent sale of state firms.
The government asked the Court to ban the referendums, saying the enforcement of the laws was crucial to ensure medium-term financial stability in the euro zone country, which faces a bailout due to rising amount of bad loans and renewed recession. (Reporting By Marja Novak. Editing by Jeremy Gaunt.)
* Says shareholder Taikang Insurance Group transfers its entire 7.12 percent stake in the company to its unit Taikang Life
SAO PAULO, Feb 20 Brazilian miner Vale SA will become a company with dispersed share ownership, it said on Monday, in a move aimed at enhancing transparency and equal rights for all shareholders in the world's largest iron ore producer.
Feb 20 Sichuan Golden Summit Group Joint Stock Co Ltd