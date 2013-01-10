LJUBLJANA Jan 10 Slovenia plans to make its labour market more flexible from April to attract foreign investors, Labour Minister Andrej Vizjak told Reuters, as the country struggles to stay out of the euro zone debt crisis.

Vizjak said the country's economy, which was pulled into a new recession in the third quarter of 2012 by lower export demand and budget cuts, has touched the bottom and should return to growth next year.

"The new legislation will ease hiring and firing of employees and reduce costs for employers, like redundancy payments," said Vizjak, who managed to push through long-delayed pension reform in December and is now discussing the labour market reform with unions and employers.

But Vizjak said those reforms were only a step towards financial consolidation. Recession has driven up bad loans at its banks to the equivalent of 19 percent of annual economic output.

"I think we have reached the bottom so things will go up from this year, which has already been recognised by the international financial markets," Vizjak said in an interview.

The yield investors require to hold Slovenia's 10-year eurobond stood at 4.6 percent on Thursday, after exceeding 7 percent in August, according to Reuters data.

Vizjak said unemployment should start falling next year when the government expects the economy to expand by 0.9 versus after shrinking about 1.4 percent this year. In October, the latest data available, the jobless rate reached 12.1 percent.

"However, it is not enough that we pass the reforms, we need to implement them, stabilise public finances, solve the problems of the banking system and end the credit crunch ... and we also need to speed up court procedures," said Vizjak.

In October Slovenia managed to issue its first sovereign bond in 19 months, staving off the risk of a bailout.

Vizjak said he expected the government to survive its latest political crisis, which started on Tuesday when the anti-graft commission said Prime Minister Janez Jansa could not explain the origin of some of his income over the past years.

Jansa denied all allegations and asked his centre-right Slovenian Democratic Party for a vote of confidence. The party gave him an overwhelming support but coalition partners may still demand a vote of confidence in parliament.

"It is most likely that this government will stay in power, but there is also a possibility that we hold early election or that another government is formed," Vizjak said.

He said the government would decide this month which companies to offer for sale and some privatisations should be completed by the end of this year, among them the selloff of a least one state-owned bank.

Slovenian banks, mostly state-owned, are nursing some 6.7 billion euros of bad loans. The government will by April form a new state institution that will take over these loans from state banks to ease the credit crunch and enable bank privatisation. (Reporting by Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Ruth Pitchford)