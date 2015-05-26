LJUBLJANA May 26 Slovenia must reform its pension and health systems and cut the number of state agencies and funds to reduce the pressure of growing public debt on its finances, the head of the national budget-supervisory body said on Tuesday.

Slovenia was paying annual interest on its debt that was higher than the state's entire annual investment budget, Tomaz Vesel, the president of the Court of Audit, told Reuters.

The Court of Audit supervises public spending in Slovenia, which narrowly avoided an international bailout because of its debt-laden banks in 2013.

From this year to 2017, Slovenia will have to pay about 1 billion euros a year in interest on its debt. That equals about 13 percent of annual budget revenues, Vesel said.

The public debt rose to 30 billion euros, or 80.9 percent of GDP, in 2014 from 21.6 percent in 2008, as the export-oriented country was badly hit by the global crisis. The government also poured more than 3 billion euros of its own funds into local banks to rescue them in 2013.

The government expects debt to rise to some 81.6 percent of GDP this year, then fall from 2016 on.

"Budget spending on pensions has been growing over the past years, so the pension system is not sustainable and needs to be reformed as soon as possible," Vesel said.

"Another option would be to raise taxes, but we cannot afford that because it would worsen Slovenia competitiveness," he said.

Last year, Slovenia spent almost 5 billion euros on pensions, up from 3.5 billion euros a decade before, mainly because of its rapidly ageing population.

In 2013, the country enforced a pension reform that will gradually raise the retirement age to 65, from 59 now. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, however, said earlier in May that was not enough to make the system sustainable.

Vesel said Slovenia should also cut the high number of state agencies and funds. It now has 23 agencies, which regulate securities markets and supervise insurers, oversee public data, regulate auditing, and supervise Slovenian film production, among other things.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Zoran Radosavljevic and Larry King)